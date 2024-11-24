The salakot shines in Manila Hotel Christmas Tree

The salakot, our very own traditional headgear, has been the trusted companion of farmers and fishermen since its inception. Primarily utilized by different ethnic groups, it shielded them against the sun and rain, specially during long hours toiling the fields and angling the seas for fresh produce and the daily catch. Due to its crucial role in the lives of the marginalized, this lowly hat has been a symbol of the country’s history and heritage. It has even appeared as a staple in the landscape paintings of the Philippines’ great masters.
Today, the salakot has invaded the Grand Lobby of the Manila Hotel, where it now takes on a central decorative role in the property’s Yuletide celebrations. The country’s oldest premiere hotel recently held its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, dubbed “Pasko Natin Ito,” in a space magically transformed by the adept hands of social director and design consultant Rachy Cuna. The children from the House of Refuge, a laudable organization that lovingly takes care of neglected, abandoned, abused, or orphaned kids performed a well-applauded dance number.
Another highlight was the Malacañan Palace-based Office of the President Chorale, the official singing group representing the nation’s highest seat of the land through their musical talents. The conductor was Professor Ronald Y. Bello, an alum of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers.
However, the main star was the Christmas Tree, adorned by salakots, oversized red ribbons, gold-painted anahaw leaves, and drippings of capiz shells, which all translated into a truly Filipino vibe.
“Christmas is a time of joy, love and togetherness. It’s a time to come together as a community, to share laughter and create memories with our loved ones, and to extend kindness to those around us. This year has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and as we enter the festive season, we are reminded of the warmth and comfort that comes from being surrounded by family and friends. The holiday spirit brings out the best in us, inspiring us to give back and to cherish the moments we have with one another,” said Atty. Joey Lina, Manila Hotel president.
“As we prepare to light the tree, let us remember that this moment represents hope and renewal. Just as the lights illuminate the night, may our hearts be filled with the light of compassion and the warmth of goodwill throughout this season and beyond,” he continued.
Among the guests were Honorable Minister of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines Deputy Representative Dustin Teng-Shi Yang and Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra.
The House of Refuge likewise received a special contribution from the Manila Hotel to continue with their mission to aid young ones in challenging circumstances.
The main feature of the buffet were kakanins with a twist, such as well-loved glutinous rice such as kutsinta, bibingka and puto bumbong in new, imaginative ways.
“I would like to take a moment to recognize and express our heartfelt gratitude to Esguerra Kurobuta, who has generously sponsored some of the exquisite ingredients and food items. Their commitment to quality and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision here at The Manila Hotel,” acknowledged Lina.
“Let us remember that this moment represents hope and renewal. Just as the lights illuminate the night, may our hearts be filled with the light of compassion and the warmth of goodwill throughout this season and beyond,” he ended.
The humble and ever-reliable salakot has indeed come a long way!