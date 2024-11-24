The salakot shines in Manila Hotel Christmas Tree

Another highlight was the Malacañan Palace-based Office of the President Chorale, the official singing group representing the nation’s highest seat of the land through their musical talents. The conductor was Professor Ronald Y. Bello, an alum of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers.

However, the main star was the Christmas Tree, adorned by salakots, oversized red ribbons, gold-painted anahaw leaves, and drippings of capiz shells, which all translated into a truly Filipino vibe.

“Christmas is a time of joy, love and togetherness. It’s a time to come together as a community, to share laughter and create memories with our loved ones, and to extend kindness to those around us. This year has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and as we enter the festive season, we are reminded of the warmth and comfort that comes from being surrounded by family and friends. The holiday spirit brings out the best in us, inspiring us to give back and to cherish the moments we have with one another,” said Atty. Joey Lina, Manila Hotel president.