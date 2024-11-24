The Higantes Festival a celebration of art, culture, and tradition

The Higantes Festival, also known as the Feast of San Clemente, is held every November in Angono, Rizal. It is the largest celebration in honor of San Clemente, the patron saint of fishermen. During the festival, the saint’s image is carried by male devotees in a lively procession, accompanied by ‘pahadores’ — devotees dressed in vibrant costumes or traditional fishermen’s attire, wearing wooden shoes and carrying paddles, nets and other fishing gear. The procession also features towering ‘giants’ — paper figures that stand 10 to 12 feet tall. The celebration culminates in a procession to Laguna de Bay, where the saint’s image is returned to the town.

Photographs by Analy Labor and Angono PIO FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE @tribunephl_ana