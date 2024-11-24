The curious case of Sara

The political arena in the Philippines has never been short of drama, but recent events surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte have raised eyebrows, sparked debates, and reignited discussions about power dynamics in the country.

From allegations of breaching House protocols by staying overnight in the House of Representatives to accusations of using confidential funds inappropriately, Duterte finds herself at the center of a storm.

Her recent tirades against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez have only added fuel to the fire. As impeachment threats loom, it is worth asking: Is she being harassed for political reasons, or is her behavior genuinely out of line?

At the heart of the controversy lies the Vice President’s allocation and use of confidential funds, particularly the swift transfer of P125 million from the Office of the President (OP) to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2022.

Critics argue that this transfer bypassed the standard budgetary process and lacked transparency. Duterte’s steadfast refusal to attend House hearings to explain the fund’s usage has exacerbated the issue. This defiance, while legally within her rights, has been interpreted by some lawmakers as an affront to accountability.

For her detractors, this behavior exemplifies arrogance, fueling calls for impeachment. However, Duterte and her allies argue that the impeachment threats are politically motivated — a coordinated effort to weaken her growing influence as she positions herself as a key player in the 2028 elections.

The accusation that Duterte breached House protocols by staying overnight in the House of Representatives adds another layer to the controversy. While this may seem trivial compared to issues of confidential funds, it has been used to paint a picture of entitlement and disregard for institutional rules. Duterte has not publicly addressed this accusation, allowing speculation to flourish.

Critics have labeled her actions as unbecoming of a Vice President, but supporters argue that this is a diversionary tactic meant to distract from the real issue: the power struggle within the administration.

Sara Duterte’s recent verbal assaults on President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez have been uncharacteristically direct. Calling out the First Lady’s alleged interference in governance and labeling Romualdez as a power-hungry opportunist, Duterte has broken the unwritten rule of coalition unity. These statements suggest a deepening rift between her and the Marcos administration, with Duterte seemingly positioning herself as a rival to the current leadership rather than an ally.

Her boldness in cussing the President, First Lady and the Speaker of the House could be seen as a calculated move to rally her base and present herself as an independent political force. However, it also risks isolating her from key allies and diminishing her influence within the administration.

Perhaps most controversially, Duterte declared herself the legal counsel for her detained chief of staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez. This unusual move has raised questions about the appropriateness of a sitting Vice President assuming such a role. Legal experts argue that while this is not explicitly prohibited, it blurs the lines between her official duties and personal loyalties.

Critics have pounced on this declaration as further evidence of Duterte’s disregard for norms and proper conduct. Supporters, on the other hand, see it as an act of solidarity with a trusted aide facing legal troubles.

Is Duterte being unfairly harassed, or is she simply being held accountable? The answer likely depends on one’s political leanings. For her supporters, the impeachment threats and controversies are part of a larger scheme to undermine her independence and derail her political ambitions. For her detractors, Duterte’s defiance, abrasive language, and questionable actions warrant scrutiny and possibly even sanctions.

Ultimately, the political storm surrounding Sara Duterte is a microcosm of the broader tensions within the Philippine government. Her actions, whether viewed as defiance or arrogance, challenge the status quo and highlight the fragility of alliances in a power-driven system.

As the saga unfolds, one thing is clear: Sara Duterte is not one to back down from a fight. Whether this resilience will cement her as a political maverick or lead to her downfall remains to be seen.