Tawi-tawi visionary earns Sy family’s trust

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

Who would imagine that a young boy from one of the impoverished provinces, Tawi-Tawi would now be among the trusted hands of the empire of the country’s richest clan, the Sy family.

He dreamt that someday, his life’s path would be changed through his perseverance.

Speaking before the 218 less-fortunate yet deserving scholar graduates of the SM Foundation recently, Jeffrey C. Lim, the executive director and president of the SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime), fondly called JCL by his team, related how life was tough for him during his early days.

“I was born in Zamboanga, being the 2nd of seven children. My parents were small business owners, and I spent most of my childhood in Tawi-Tawi, a far-flung area in the country’s bottom,” JCL started.

JCL said, growing up, he felt that the distance to Manila, where opportunities can be found, would be a challenge but he is intent on attaining his life’s aspirations.

“It’s hard to dream big when your immediate surroundings limit your view of what’s possible. We had no television set and (obviously) no internet during my childhood days, so my world was limited to what was physically brought to me,” he stated.

JCL said he was fortunate to have a supportive grandmother who urged him to chase his dream in Manila.

“I went to Manila to study Accountancy with the hope of becoming a CPA (certified public accountant) one day, and ultimately a lawyer but fate had other plans for me. My father lost his business, making Law School financially out of reach,” he recounted.

He said with not enough money to pay for rent, JCL lived with his aunt and uncle along with his cousins in a small apartment in Dimasalang Street, Manila, with him sleeping on the sofa and sometimes on the floor.

“If my money for fare was already scarce, I would walk to school,” he reminisced.

After completing his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree at the University of the East (UE), he took the board exams and became a certified public accountant (CPA).

Despite his accomplishment, JCL stated that self-doubt consumed him when he started working as his original plan was to go back to the province and start his career there.

“I did not come from the biggest universities, did not earn Latin honors, nor did I top the Board exams. It’s hard to dream big again when you don’t fit the usual mold of success,” he told the graduates.

Luckily, someone in the Human Resources department saw something special in him and was hired by SGV and Company, then the country’s largest accounting firm and the aspiration of all CPA board passers, a stint that he never imagined.

To fit in, JCL said he came to work in a tailored coat and tie but he ended up photocopying documents in the office.

He also became a liaison officer, doing inventories, lifting heavy things, and sometimes as his boss’ driver.

Golden opportunity

“Despite that, I am very grateful for the opportunity because it allowed me to send money back to my family in Mindanao. Six years into my stint at SGV, a client who is the president of a multinational company approached me and said he was looking for an accounting and treasury head. Instead of referring somebody else, I grabbed the chance which led to my expatriation to Hong Kong,” he recounted.

The outlook got brighter for JCL and in 1994, a former boss in SGV asked him if he would like to join SM Prime, which, according to JCL at that time, was a new organization.

JCL assumed the post of vice president for finance. Over the next 22 years, SM Prime grew significantly, and JCL was eventually appointed as President in 2016.

“My ascent in the organization had everything to do with the mentoring and the trust given to me by the Sy Family. Our company now has become one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia with a workforce of over 11,000 people. This year marks my 30th Anniversary with SM Prime. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and contributing to the company’s evolution — from its inception to its expansion and now to its leadership position in sustainable urban development,” he narrated.

JCL said life took him on an unexpected path, very far from the small hometown where he started.

But looking back, he said he is grateful that his starting point did not dictate his destination.

“This incredible journey has taught me three key lessons: one, have a clear purpose, give me the right direction, which is my family, who gave me the strength to move forward. Although I went through many hardships, it was all worth it because of my family. Being able to care for my parents and provide a better future for my family has been the biggest blessing,” he told the graduates.

JCL wanted to inculcate to graduates, especially those with Latin honors, to keep their feet on the ground, stay humble, and focus on what life would bring them.

“To all our scholar graduates, you don’t have to be an honor graduate to succeed. I was not. But by consistently giving my best effort, no matter the task and maintaining a positive attitude, many opportunities opened up for me. With humility and hard work as your guiding principles, you can achieve extraordinary things and become the best version of yourself,” he said.

JCL reiterated the goodness of real-life connections amid the prevalence of social media.

“While technology has its place in society, I firmly believe that the most meaningful connections are through face-to-face interactions. The most defining moments of my career were shaped by the people I met at work — the superior who gave me the time to shine, the boss who recommended me to the Sy family, and the countless business contacts who became my mentors,” he explained.

“As you enter the labor force, I encourage you to seek opportunities that maximize in-person experiences. They can fill your future in profound ways,” JCL, the 62-year-old executive told SM Foundation scholars graduates.

Just recently, JCL was hailed as the Eminent Leader in Asia Award at the 2024 ACES Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.

ACES Awards extolls illustrious leaders who have achieved remarkable success for over a decade, consistently demonstrating resilience, visionary insight, and unwavering commitment to growth.

Meanwhile, the SM College Scholarship Program, conceptualized and launched by the late SM Group founder “Tatang” Henry Sy Sr. in 1993, supported over 4,000 scholars even in the outskirts of the archipelago.

The program provides holistic support to its scholars, including full tuition fees, allowances, training, gatherings, part-time jobs, internship opportunities, and employment opportunities within the SM Group.