‘Tama ka na’ and The Juans

Following the upbeat energy of Rebound, which spoke to the frustration of feeling like a second choice in love, OPM pop-rock band The Juans are back with their latest single, “Tama Ka Na.”

The song starts off with a slow, stripped-backed arrangement, allowing the raw emotion of the lyrics and melody to take center stage. As the track builds, it evolves into the powerful sound The Juans are known for, capturing the bittersweet moment when you come to terms with the fact that sometimes, the best choice is to let go.

“After ‘Rebound,’ we felt like we had to keep going,” says lead vocalist Carl Guevarra. “That song was about being frustrated and feeling overlooked. With ‘Tama Ka Na,’ we wanted to explore what comes after that frustration — when you realize that no matter how many times you try, it’s time to face the fact that nothing will change.”

With lyrics like “Tama ka na, pagod na’kong mapagluruan. Huwag mo akong sundan, hindi kita kawalan,” The Juans’ latest single speaks to anyone who’s ever realized that walking away is the only option left. It’s messy, it’s real, and it’s a feeling we all face at some point in life — knowing when to close the door and choosing what’s best for ourselves.

If you’re at your breaking point, torn between love and the need for closure, “Tama Ka Na” is right up your alley. With its vintage-pop soft rock vibe, the track captures the weight of having to be the one to walk away, even when it’s heartbreaking, and the quiet strength it takes to finally move forward despite the pain.

“Tama Ka Na” is out now. Hit play on your favorite streaming platform and feel the emotion with every beat.