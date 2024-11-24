Talks ongoing for release of ‘Bali Nine’ prisoners

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — The remaining members of the “Bali Nine” drug ring could be released from Indonesia and returned to Australia if “ongoing” talks succeed, a minister said Sunday.

Indonesian police arrested the nine Australians in 2005, convicting them of attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

In a case that drew global attention to Indonesia’s unforgiving drug laws, two of the gang would eventually be executed by firing squad, while others served hefty prison sentences.

Trade Minister Don Farrell said Australia was pushing to repatriate the five men who remained jailed in Indonesia.

“The discussions are ongoing,” he told Sky News Australia.

“They would continue to serve their sentence, except they’re serving them in Australia.

“We will see what happens in the days and weeks ahead.”

Australia’s foreign affairs department said it was “providing consular support to the men and their families” and it would continue to “advocate for the men’s interests.”

Accused ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed by firing squad in 2015 despite repeated pleas from the Australian government.

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in 2018, months before Renae Lawrence was released after her sentence was commuted.

Matthew Norman, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens remain in jail.

The youngest member of the group, Norman was 18 years old at the time of his arrest.