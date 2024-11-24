Stop harassment, Go tells solons

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged fellow lawmakers in the House of Representatives to stop harassing resource persons during legislative hearings meant to aid the crafting of laws.

“I ask our fellow lawmakers in the House of Representatives to be cautious in issuing contempt citations and to respect the rights of resource persons. Resource persons are now afraid because they are constantly being cited for contempt. Instead of productive results, fear has taken over. Remember, this is supposed to be in aid of legislation,” Go said on Saturday.

“It should not be abused. As a legislator and a Filipino citizen, I appeal: Please stop the harassment. Please remember that this should be in aid of legislation, not persecution!” he stressed.

Amid the controversy surrounding the detention of Vice President Sara Duterte’s Chief of Staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez, Go called for reconciliation among the country’s leaders.

“I am appealing for reconciliation. As a senator, I call on everyone to stop the fighting. What the Filipino people need now is not controversy or political bickering, but proper service and compassion for fellow Filipinos,” he stated.

Go also emphasized that legislative inquiries should be focused on supporting legislation, not persecution, and questioned the use of contempt powers to detain resource persons.

He added that lawmakers should review house rules on investigations to prevent the abuse of contempt powers.

“As legislators, our goal in committee hearings is to question resource persons to uncover the truth in aid of legislation. How can we craft new laws if we don’t work together?” he explained.

Citing Atty. Lopez’s case as an example, Go criticized the detention of resource persons who are neither criminally accused nor convicted.

“In Atty. Lopez’s case, she’s a resource person. Why is she being placed in a correctional facility when she hasn’t been accused of any crime? She’s not convicted, she’s just a resource person. I hope the abuse of contempt powers stops,” he emphasized.

The senator also expressed concern for Lopez’s health, urging compassion and prioritization of her well-being.

“I hope it doesn’t come to this. I am also concerned about Atty. Lopez’s medical condition. Let’s prioritize her health above all else. It’s her right. I’m also concerned for VP Sara Duterte — Ma’am, we are here for you, your fellow Davaoeño,” Go said, stressing the importance of addressing Lopez’s condition.

Go shared that he reached out to Vice President Duterte to offer his condolences and support.

“I sent a message to Vice President Inday Sara Duterte and her staff earlier. I also plan to visit and, if there’s anything I can do in my capacity or as a senator, I’m ready to help find a resolution to the issue concerning her Chief of Staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez,” he explained.

In the evening, Go flew from Davao City to Manila to visit the Vice President at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and offer his support.

Turning to the broader impact of political disputes, Go urged leaders to set aside differences, pointing out how such conflicts affect ordinary Filipinos.

“While our leaders fight, it’s the ordinary Filipinos who suffer. They just want to live peacefully,” Go stated.

Recalling the Duterte administration, he compared it to the present, noting how cooperation between government branches led to effective governance.

“During former President Rodrigo Duterte’s time, this didn’t happen. There was only work and cooperation between the executive and legislative branches to craft laws for the development of our country and the welfare of our people. Now, it’s important to focus on work, on service,” he said.

Go highlighted the country’s current struggles, calling for urgent attention to pressing issues.

“Our nation is suffering. With rising prices, food shortages, natural disasters, and peace and order problems, including in the West Philippine Sea, the situation is unhealthy,” he pointed out.

He stressed that political infighting hinders public service.

“While our leaders fight, it’s the ordinary Filipinos who suffer. They just want to live peacefully, eat, and return to their homes safely. This is not healthy for Filipinos who expect their public servants to work and deliver service,” Go added.

He also appealed to Senator Imee Marcos to mediate between the Marcos and Duterte camps, given her history of fostering unity during the 2022 elections.

“I am also calling on our colleague in the Senate, Senator Imee Marcos, who, as the President’s sister and someone who considers VP Inday Sara Duterte as a sister, may be able to mediate for the benefit of everyone and the welfare of every Filipino,” he said.

“If she was able to unite the Marcos and Duterte camps during the last elections, perhaps she could be an instrument for peace and reconciliation. We’re running out of time. We were elected to work,” he added.

Meanwhile, the senator also emphasized the importance of ensuring the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has sufficient resources to serve the public effectively.

“That’s why we fought to restore funding for the OVP’s social services budget next year so they can work and serve the public. Because that is the role of the Vice President, not just a spare tire. Let’s give her the chance to work, as she wants to help our people,” Go explained.