Standardized pedia kidney transplant launched

National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has taken a significant step in advancing pediatric kidney transplantation in the Philippines with the launch of a comprehensive manual.

Developed by the NKTI Division of Pediatric Nephrology, the manual provides standardized guidelines for the pre-transplant and post-transplant care of young patients.

It also outlines specific protocols for immunosuppression, the management of potential complications, and specialized care for highly-sensitized patients.

