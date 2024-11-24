Standardized pedia kidney transplant launched

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has taken a significant step in advancing pediatric kidney transplantation in the Philippines with the launch of a comprehensive manual.

Developed by the NKTI Division of Pediatric Nephrology, the manual provides standardized guidelines for the pre-transplant and post-transplant care of young patients.

It also outlines specific protocols for immunosuppression, the management of potential complications, and specialized care for highly-sensitized patients.