Six sustainability stars

In the third edition of the LTB this year, CCI France Philippines announced and feted the awardees during the Le French Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in BGC, Taguig City on 21 November 2024. Six awardees garnered the highest points from the judges who graded the sustainability projects of some 14 semifinalists.

People — Essilor Phils.

Leading lense brand Essilor was awarded the 2024 LTB in the People category for its initiatives to reduce poverty in all of its forms and ensure that people live in dignity and equality and in a healthy environment. For one, Essilor Philippines’ Academe’s Career Advancement Support Program helps students and recent graduates with career advancement opportunities.

Planet — Sodexo Phils.

Although more known for its gift certificates, Sodexo Philippines actually provides quality and sustainable food services to companies, hospitals, schools, universities and stadiums. It was recognized for protecting the Earth’s natural resources and climate for the present generation, and for ensuring that people leave a better world for future generations. Among its sustainability projects are Farm to Fork, Plant-Based Menus, Responsible Energy Use and Waste Reduction.

Partnership — CMA CGM Phils.

The local unit of the French shipping giant CMA CGM Group was recognized for initiatives that embody the spirit of global solidarity and collaboration to achieve sustainability. CMA CGM Philippines and partners Plastic Flamingo and Endangered Species International, for example, address plastic pollution and undertake coral reef protection. Also noteworthy is its “ACT with CMA CGM+” program that engages customers in the sustainability journey.

Prosperity — Teleperformance Phils.

The LTB Prosperity Award went to the global leader in digital business services for fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth by creating decent work opportunities, promoting innovation and responsible business practices, reducing inequalities, and ensuring access to essential resources and opportunities for all. Among TP’s notable programs are Skills Training to Employment Program, TP for All (disability inclusive hiring program), TP Pride (employee led LGBTQIA+ resource group) and TP Tribe (career mentoring focused on inclusion).

Peace — Acted Phils.

The international non-government organization Acted was recognized for actively promoting peace and social justice, including efforts to resolve conflict, build bridges between communities, champion human rights and ensure inclusive and equitable societies. Specifically, Acted promotes peacebuilding and solidarity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao by fostering collaboration between local communities, regional authorities and government agencies.

Sustainable Excellence for SMEs — MakeSense

This category recognizes SMEs that introduce noteworthy alternatives and innovations in their industry to support global SDGs to connect underserved Filipino youth to gainful employment opportunities. The international design and innovation organization mounted training camps, roadshows and job fairs around the country. Its project Reducing Inequalities in Skills and Employment (RISE for Youth) program in partnership with Citi Foundation.