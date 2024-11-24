Singson: Public service trumps profit

Southern Leyte — Senatorial candidate Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson emphasized his commitment to public service over personal profit during his address at the grand celebration of Governor Damian “Mian” Mercado’s 70th birthday at the provincial capitol on Sunday.

“It’s all about helping others, even if it means a loss in my business. That is my service to the people,” he remarked, emphasizing that his focus has always been on helping others rather than personal gain, a key theme in his senatorial campaign.

The event was a major gathering of political and community leaders, including former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Roger Mercado, local mayors, councilors, and a large crowd of citizens, family, and friends.

As the guest speaker, Manong Chavit shared valuable insights from his tenure as the long-serving governor of Ilocos Sur. He recounted the transformation of his province, which was once plagued by violence and unrest but is now considered a peaceful and prosperous region.

Manong Chavit attributed much of this positive change to his efforts in facilitating the surrender of over 6,000 firearms during his administration, a move that played a crucial role in restoring peace and security to the area.

The event also served as an opportunity for Singson to introduce and promote the key platforms he is advocating for in his bid for the Senate.

Central to his campaign are initiatives focused on modernizing the Philippines’ banking systems and improving public transportation. Singson stressed the importance of digitizing banking services to make financial systems more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for all Filipinos, especially those in rural and underserved areas.

By promoting digital banking and financial technologies, he aims to provide greater financial opportunities for businesses and individuals across the nation.

Additionally, Singson advocated for the modernization of public transportation, which he views as essential to addressing the country’s growing traffic congestion and transportation inefficiencies. He expressed his commitment to creating a more efficient and sustainable transportation system, focusing on eco-friendly solutions such as electric vehicles and expanding mass transit infrastructure to ensure more reliable and affordable transportation for Filipinos.

Mercado, in his remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined the celebration, acknowledging the significance of this milestone and the importance of unity among Southern Leyte’s political and community leaders. The event was not only a personal celebration but also a moment to reflect on shared experiences in governance and collaboration.

The festive gathering highlighted a collective vision for progress, with both Singson and Mercado emphasizing the importance of leadership, unity, and service to the community.