SCUTTLEBUTT

Boom not slowing down

Property development will remain scorching hot next year, prompting real estate developers to pump in more investments.

A beneficiary of the bright outlook is Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC), which has gained a significant financial boost through a private placement, securing over P188 million from a strategic investor.

Businessman Benjamin Tan Co, recognized for his ventures in petrochemicals, steel manufacturing, and other industries, acquired a 15 percent stake in IDC’s primary shares at P1.99 each, amounting to approximately P188 million.

The transaction follows IDC’s 2022 stockholders’ approval to sell up to 20 percent of its new primary shares to an investor.

“With his years of experience and reputation in the business community, Co will be a great partner as IDC continues to grow,” IDC chairperson and CEO Romolo Nati said.

“The Philippine economy has a bright future, particularly in real estate outside Metro Manila. IDC is a perfect partner for developing my property portfolio,” he added.

Known for its focus on emerging locations and sustainable development, IDC plans to expand into new areas and venture into the tourism and hospitality sector.

The company has partnered with Co through a co-development agreement signed in June for a property in Puerto Princesa.