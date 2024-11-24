RK Bagatsing in ‘Nobody’

RK Bagatsing is set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN action-drama series Nobody, which premieres next year.

He joins Gerald Anderson, Jessy Mendiola, and JC De Vera in the series that will test one’s loyalty and integrity.

The versatile actor previously starred in various Kapamilya series including, Wildflower, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, Huwag Kang Mangamba, Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi, and Be My Lady.

ABS-CBN’s highly-anticipated show Nobody will be directed by Benedict Mique and Rae Red and produced under JRB Creative Production.