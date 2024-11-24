Repatriates from Lebanon arrive at NAIA

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the 91st batch of Filipino migrant workers who arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday afternoon after being repatriated from Lebanon.

In a statement, the DMW said that the latest batch — consisting of 75 persons — increased the total number of returned Filipinos from Lebanon to 1,191 OFWs and 52 dependents.

Upon arrival at NAIA Terminal 1, the repatriates immediately received financial and livelihood assistance from the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Additionally, they received educational vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, which they or their dependents can use to acquire new skills.

To facilitate a smooth reintegration into their local communities, the DMW’s National Reintegration Center for OFWs provides livelihood programs and job placement support.

The New NAIA Infra Corporation Medical Team offered free medical examinations and medications to several repatriates. Those who experienced abuse or trauma in Lebanon can also avail of free psychosocial assistance.

DMW officials said that the repatriation program is part of the government’s overall response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to repatriate Filipino workers from war-torn nations.