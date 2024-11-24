RAGING INFERNO!

A massive fire tore through Isla Puting Bato, a densely populated coastal area in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday morning, leaving an estimated 3,000 people, or 600 families, homeless.

The fire, which began in the early hours and spread rapidly through the community, prompted a massive response from firefighting teams, but many residents have questioned why the blaze took so long to be contained.Philippine Air Force

The Philippine Air Force deployed heli-bucket choppers, while four fireboats and 66 fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) were dispatched to the scene.

By 2 p.m., the fire had escalated to Task Force Charlie, a signal of the extreme severity of the situation. The Philippine Coast Guard also sprang into action to help contain the conflagration.

However, despite frenzied firefighting efforts, residents who watched as their homes were consumed by flames expressed frustration over the slow progress in putting out the fire.

“It seemed like the fire was under control at some points, but then it would suddenly flare up again. It took more than eight hours for the firefighters to declare it ‘under control,’ but it wasn’t fully out,” said Mario Ahorro, a local resident, in Filipino.

The fire, which started near the water’s edge in the coastal community, spread rapidly due to the tightly packed homes made of wood and other flammable materials.

The proximity of the fire to the waterfront presented additional challenges for responders, including limited access and the intense heat from the blaze.

Some residents aired the suspicion that their houses burning to the ground may be intended to relocate them permanently so the area can be used commercially.

In the aftermath, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna assured displaced residents that the local government was doing everything it could to provide immediate assistance.

“The evacuees can stay at the Del Pan evacuation center for now until they have homes to return to,” Lacuna said.

She also mentioned exploring resettlement options for those affected, as Isla Puting Bato is reportedly not considered a safe location for long-term residence.

“We will see if there is a place other than Isla Puting Bato where they can resettle because that place is really not safe for them,” Lacuna added.

She also urged the Manila City Council to declare the affected barangay a state of calamity to unlock additional resources for recovery efforts.

Lacuna said the local government is coordinating with various agencies to ensure that the evacuees receive the support they need.

“We will make sure the evacuees get the support they need. This includes aid from the local government, DSWD, and hopefully from other sources as well,” Lacuna said.

Two volunteer firefighters interviewed by the Daily Tribune, Lawrence Dalit, a delta or fire truck driver, and another who goes by the call sign Emperor 12, said there are always complaints from fire victims.

“Firefighters, whether members of the BFP or volunteers, put our lives on the line. So it’s unfair to hear people say we have not done enough or that we did not act fast enough,” Emperor 12 said.

“Just the same, we cannot blame fire victims for coming up with such statements because they have been traumatized by losing their homes or even loved ones. We’re accustomed to hearing such things,” she said.

For Dalit, emotions can get the best of fire victims, with some resorting to violence to force firefighters to train their fire hoses on their homes.

“It’s not uncommon to have people insist that we douse their houses with water first even if they’re not yet burning. In tough neighborhoods, hoses are even taken over by toughies, and some firefighters are even beaten up,” he said.