Quiambao’s patience pays off

After riding the bench against New Zealand, Kevin Quiambao delivered, helping Gilas Pilipinas essay an impressive 93-54 win over Hong Kong in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers late Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Quiambao posted eight points with five rebounds in more than 22 minutes of action while delivering key baskets that greatly demoralized the Hong Kong dribblers in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Filipinos stayed perfect in the qualifiers and will need a win by New Zealand over Chinese Taipei on Monday to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup set in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in August.

“I just told myself to stay ready. My opportunity will come,” said Quiambao, adding that he refused to get disheartened after Gilas coach Tim Cone refused to call his name against New Zealand last Thursday.

Instead, he displayed his mental toughness by going to the gym to train as if sending a message that he will be ready once opportunity arises.

“I think it’s my passion,” he said.

“Once the opportunity surfaces, I am ready. Like today, the opportunity was here. At least I showed that I am ready and I was able to help the team.”

Quiambao said he will bring the experience he gained to De La Salle University as they make a serious run for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball title.

“This is a big boost because I am one of the leaders of La Salle,” he said.

“The experience I gained here is very important as we try to win another title in the UAAP.”