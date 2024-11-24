Quezon, Biñan kick off MPVA title series

Top-rated Quezon and third-seeded Binan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist take the spotlight in a slambang spiking show in Game 1 of the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) finals at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Game time is at 6 p.m. with the Tangerines and the Volley Angels racing to draw first blood in the best-of-three series and move closer to the coveted crown of the upstart league’s first home-and-away season.

At 4 p.m., Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation and Bacoor, following its surprising exit, contest the bronze medal in a knockout duel.

But all eyes are on the Tangerines and the Volley Angeles, who took contrasting paths to set a finale date in the MPVA founded by former Senator and also Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League chairman Manny Pacquiao.

Quezon proved its worth as the No. 1 team in the elimination rounds with a 14-2 slate by taking down Rizal in just one attempt, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10.

The Tangerines encountered a tough resistance from the fourth-ranked Rizal but still maximized their win-once bonus behind the dynamic duo of Rhea Mae Densing and Mycah Go, who will once again lead their march in the championship series.

Biñan, on the other hand, pulled off the biggest upset in the upstart regional volleyball league backed by Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

The third-seeded Volley Angels defied the odds and erased the Bacoor Strikers’ twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 2 seed with convincing victories, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 and 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.

It was a full reversal of roles for Biñan after being blanked by Bacoor in the elims, 19-25, 23-25, 20-25 and 25-20, 22-25, 16-25, 25-21, 3-15, with Erika Jin Deloria, Shane Carmona and May Ann Nuique leading the way.

The potent troika is expected to deliver anew as Biñan pounces on the opportunity to continue its Cinderella run even against heavy favorite Quezon.

Prior to Quezon’s non-bearing defeat to ICC Negros to end the elims, Biñan was the first team to beat the Tangerines by ending their perfect 9-0 start in the second round, 14-25, 14-25, 25-23, 34-32, 15-8.