PIECE OF CAKE: Daquis doing great job juggling volleyball, business

A glowing Rachel Anne Daquis stood out behind Farm Fresh’s bench while the team was warming up for its debut in the 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

After indulging fans at the Ynares Center in Antipolo for selfies and occasional video greetings, Daquis greeted beat reporters — old and new — with a wide smile and sparkling eyes behind her lightly tinted shades.

“Fresh!” she said in a high-pitched tone following exchanges of pleasantries and beso-beso to the media.

“So happy to be a part of Farm Fresh and excited to join them inside the court.”

She, however, was in a plain white Farm Fresh polo shirt and jeans sitting out the match against her former club, Cignal.

“Actually, I’m just waiting for the right time to get back into action. No specific timetable yet but I’m taking it step-by-step. Of course, I don’t want to rush my return and suffer injury. I want to be 100 percent in tip-top shape,” the veteran winger said.

A seasoned player with nearly two decades of volleyball mileage under her hood, Daquis just wants to take it easy getting back into game shape after more than a year of hiatus.

“It’s just been a month since I joined Farm Fresh. I’m still getting a feel of the ball. Although I didn’t stop working out, I’ve been away from the game for a long time,” she said.

“That’s what I’m working out right now, to regain my playing form.”

Daquis took a leave of absence from the sport after the 2023 Invitational Conference.

And for a good reason.

Knowing that a volleyball career is not permanent with Father Time catching up even with the best of talents, Daquis has invested in her future.

Packing her bags and flying to Spain, the former Far Eastern University (FEU) superstar ventured into the world of baking.

Exchanging her tight-fitting jersey and shorts for an apron, rolling pin, and the occasional burns, Daquis has hit it big time pounding, kneading, shaping and baking breads and pastries in Barcelona.

Together with her two aunts, Daquis opened the first Filipino bakery in Barcelona: Forn de Manila.

The 36-year-old Business Management graduate has always been interested in becoming an entrepreneur.

In fact, back in the Philippines Daquis has invested in different business interests including a fitness gym.

Putting up a bakery was a long overdue plan.

“My aunts are bakers and suppliers in Spain. I’ve been visiting them there for quite some time and we’ve been planning to put up a bakery,” she said.

“At first we only wanted to increase our supply because of the high demand in the area,” said Daquis, who won multiple titles in different commercial leagues and was instrumental in FEU’s last University Athletic Association of the Philippines title back in 2007.

Initially, their plan was to utilize their property only as a production area where they will bake their products to keep up with the swelling demand of Filipino and Spanish patrons for their breads.

“But eventually, we thought why not open an actual bakery for walk-in customers,” she said.

Daquis admitted that they were surprised at the success of their store.

“It’s overwhelming to see people lining up. We’re shocked, actually.”

Little did Daquis know that she would again get to raise the country’s color — not on the volleyball court, but in business.

In fact, Forn de Manila was even cited by the Philippine Consulate General in Barcelona as one of the emerging Filipino-owned businesses in Spain.

“Deeply honored as a Filipino with recognition from the Philippine Consulate General in Barcelona. Representing the Philippines extends beyond sports, into the world of Pinoy delicacies, turning opportunities into possibilities on a global frontier,” Daquis penned on her Instagram post as she and her team received the recognition.

Truly, Daquis’ achievement has transcended from the loud and adrenaline-charged volleyball court to the busy kitchen.

“Before I represented the country through volleyball but now I’m doing it by producing world-class Pinoy products,” said Daquis, who played for the national team many times during her prime.

To further improve her baking skills, Daquis flew back to the Philippines and enrolled at the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management.

“I went back to school to learn more about the art and of course I won’t be a volleyball player forever. So, it’s good to have backup plans,” she said.

But her love affair with volleyball did not dimmish.

Business tycoon Frank Lao’s club tapped her to help the franchise establish a winning culture.

She did not hesitate to sign up after hearing what Farm Fresh offered.

“Actually, when I first talked to Farm Fresh, their plans for me inside and outside of volleyball gave me a great first impression,” she said.

“Their plans for you are not just about being a volleyball player. They assure players that they have a good option after their playing days are over. I’m just glad they welcomed me here.”

For now, Daquis is just excited about her future with the Foxies and her growing bakery business, which she finds to be just a piece of cake.

She’s enjoying the best of both worlds.