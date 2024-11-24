Pico de Loro honors turtles for Christmas

Almost all year round, some dedicated staff members of Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel act almost like scavengers. You see, after heavy rains and stormy weather, they gather fallen debris — twigs, branches, barks and roots — from trees and shrubs. They likewise pick up items brought by waves to their expansive shores. At the same time, they collect remaining testimonies of milestone celebrations and glorious weekends: plastics, bottles, empty cans, jar covers, discarded egg trays, strings, ropes, mini tools and pieces of clothing. All the collectibles are then washed, cleaned, and sanitized, ready to be transformed and used for the one big year-end event.
Themed “Home for the Holidays,” Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club has once again unveiled their upcycled and sustainable Christmas trees. A homage to the turtles, which go back to the sea after they nest in the cove, the CRAFTmas Team magically gave new life to original handmade ornaments to adorn the inaugural centerpieces.
The CRAFTmas team was composed of Housekeeping supervisor Florencio Garcia, the leader of the initiative since 2018. Housekeeping attendant Cyrus Tito assisted to execute the concepts and designs. Public area attendants Mervin Gonzales and Rohie Mendoza contributed to the carpentry tasks, while the latter likewise worked on the electrical setup. They were assisted by Housekeeping attendant Jaen Lloyd Padallone for carpentry, parol setup, electrical requirements and other needs. The squad was completed by Housekeeping attendants Aedreem Ayers, Denmark Ignaco, and Mark Joseph Caraig, first-timers who supported the cause through carpentry, electrical, and overall crafts and design.
As an active member of the World Wildlife Fund, the resort in Nasugbu, Batangas, always keeps sustainability at the heart of each and every one of their projects.
The hosts pointed out the decors in all of the residential buildings, public areas and empty wide spaces, wherein they had a similar recycled tree, and some tabletops even had miniature versions.
The main 30-foot made-with-much-love masterpiece found its home at the Pico Beach, where VIPs gathered around for the special tree lighting ceremony. Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club chairwoman Elizabeth T. Sy, president Rita Dy, general manager Maxi Gavino, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation senior vice president for Operations Walid Wafik, and SM Leisure and Resort Residences Business Unit head Shirley Ong joined hands to formally begin the celebrations at the property. A special guest was His Excellency European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro.
“Turtles are at the heart of our design, symbolizing their journey back to the sea after nesting in the cove. Just as they find their way home, we invite our members and guests to feel the warmth and comfort of home with us as you create cherished memories with your loved ones,” explained GM Gavino.
“Christmas will be everywhere at the cove, to include Simbang Gabi at the Saint Therese Chapel with festive kakanin at its periphery, themed buffets at our various restaurants, Christmas hamper shopping of locally sourced products and our Club’s own creations, and special discounts for treatments at our Rain, The Spa. Not to forget the kids, who will love the special appearances of mascots Picoy and Tiny on Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” teased president Rita Dy.
The sole entertainer for the evening was Arman Ferrer, one of the brightest musical talents in the country. The tenor has starred in Walang Sugat and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ Rama, Hari, among many others. He presented himself in casual clothes — beige slacks, a striking shirt, and white sneakers — instead of a formal suit inside the different performing arts theaters and halls. He admitted it was his very first time performing outdoors!
Ferrer serenaded the crowd with memorable renditions of “This is the Moment,” “Kung Ibigin Mo Nang Tunay,” as translated by the late Floy Quintos, a version of the classic French “Hymne a l’amour” by Edith Piaf, sang by superstar Celine Dion at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” which injected the holiday spirit into most everyone!
As we took our leisurely paseo for a fresh seafood dinner, plus picas de quezo y jamones, and famoso cochinillo at the Arribada Spanish Restaurant, we admired the various stalls, all propped up with their wares, decor, and food finds, ready to serve guests throughout the entire season.
¡Enhorabuena, Pico de Loro!