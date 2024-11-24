Pico de Loro honors turtles for Christmas

Almost all year round, some dedicated staff members of Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel act almost like scavengers. You see, after heavy rains and stormy weather, they gather fallen debris — twigs, branches, barks and roots — from trees and shrubs. They likewise pick up items brought by waves to their expansive shores. At the same time, they collect remaining testimonies of milestone celebrations and glorious weekends: plastics, bottles, empty cans, jar covers, discarded egg trays, strings, ropes, mini tools and pieces of clothing. All the collectibles are then washed, cleaned, and sanitized, ready to be transformed and used for the one big year-end event.

Themed “Home for the Holidays,” Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club has once again unveiled their upcycled and sustainable Christmas trees. A homage to the turtles, which go back to the sea after they nest in the cove, the CRAFTmas Team magically gave new life to original handmade ornaments to adorn the inaugural centerpieces.