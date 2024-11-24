Phl rises to 49th in UN e-Participation Index

The Philippines surged 31 places in the 2024 United Nations (UN) e-Participation Index (EPI), rising to 49th from 80th in 2022 amid enhanced digital governance.



The EPI evaluates how governments leverage digital tools to empower citizens, promote transparency, and encourage active participation in governance.



The Philippines’ progress in the EPI is also mirrored in the 2024 UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), where the country rose to 73rd place from 89th in 2022, advancing 16 spots.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy described the milestone over the weekend as a testament to the government’s efforts to enhance digital transformation.



"This milestone underscores our dedication to making government services more accessible, transparent, and participatory for every Filipino," Uy said.



The DICT credited the improvement to the eGov Super App, its flagship platform integrating national and local government services.



The app offers various services, including business registration, tourism information, job creation tools, travel declarations, and e-commerce features.



According to DICT Undersecretary David Almirol, the eGov Super App aggregates existing systems using Single Sign-On and API integration, allowing seamless access to government services while maintaining compatibility with current agency systems.



He said the DICT is also working with the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and the Bureau of Immigration to incorporate the Philippine eVisa Portal into the app, simplifying the visa application process for tourists and supporting the country’s tourism sector.



The eGov Super App is an online one-stop shop and also facilitates local government services, such as applying for permits, certifications, and clearances.



Partnerships with agencies like the Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., and Professional Regulation Commission have expanded their offerings to include resume-building tools for job seekers, eKonsulta for health benefits, and a unified travel declaration system for travelers.



Almirol said the DICT is planning further collaborations with other agencies to integrate new features like citizen reporting modules, a job matching system, artificial intelligence bots, and tools to empower start-ups.



To date, the DICT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with over 50 government agencies to advance the Philippines’ digital governance and global standing.