Phl rises 31 spots on the UN digital index

The Philippines surged 31 places in the 2024 United Nations (UN) e-Participation Index (EPI), rising to 49th from 80th in 2022 amid enhanced digital governance.

The EPI evaluates how governments leverage digital tools to empower citizens, promote transparency, and encourage active participation in governance.

The Philippines’ progress in the EPI is also mirrored in the 2024 UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), where the country rose to 73rd place from 89th in 2022, advancing 16 spots.

The country achieved an EGDI score of 0.7621, exceeding the global average of 0.6382. The EGDI measures online service delivery, telecommunication connectivity and human capacity.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy described the milestone over the weekend as a testament to the government’s efforts to enhance digital transformation.

“This milestone underscores our dedication to making government services more accessible, transparent, and participatory for every Filipino,” Uy said.

The DICT credited the improvement to the eGov Super App, its flagship platform integrating national and local government services.

The app offers various services, including business registration, tourism information, job creation tools, travel declarations and e-commerce features.

According to DICT Undersecretary David Almirol, the eGov Super App aggregates existing systems using Single Sign-On and API integration, allowing seamless access to government services while maintaining compatibility with current agency systems.