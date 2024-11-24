Pampanga police boost security measures

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) PBGen Redrico Maranan has ordered the province’s police to intensify security measures — including increased patrols and regular checkpoints — in response to recent killings in the Third District.

In a statement, Maranan said the directive was prompted by concerns raised recently by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. about the incidents in the Third District, which includes Sta. Ana, Arayat, Bacolor, Mexico and San Fernando City.

“PRO3 fully respects and supports the call to address incidents involving local public officials in the 3rd district of Pampanga,” Maranan said.

“We assure the public of our unwavering commitment to uphold the law, deliver swift justice and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. Restoring public faith in the justice system is paramount, and we stand firm in our resolve to bring these cases to a just conclusion,” he added.

The intensified efforts include increased police visibility, strategic deployment of personnel to high-risk areas, and the implementation of regular checkpoints to deter criminal activity and quickly apprehend suspects. Charges have already been filed in two of the cases.

“Our dedication to justice and public safety remains resolute. We are committed to safeguarding the rights and security of every individual and upholding the rule of law,” Maranan said.

The PRO3 also urged the public to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activity.

Notable killings in Pampanga this year include the deaths of two online sellers, barangay captains in Arayat and Cutud (San Fernando), two children found dead in a car in Sto. Tomas, the alleged summary executions in Porac and Angeles City and the controversial killing of a beauty queen and her boyfriend.