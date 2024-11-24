P28-M fake meds seized until Sept.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has lauded the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for intercepting about P28 million worth of counterfeit medicines and health devices under its rigorous “Oplan Katharos” initiative.

According to the IPOPHL, of the P28 million recorded as of September 2024, counterfeit drugs accounted for the bulk with a value of P21.9 million.

On the other hand, food products, estimated at P5.2 million, were also seized.

The haul value for cosmetics and household or urban and hazardous substances stood above P711,000, while health devices ran to over P142,000.

Launched in November 2023, “Oplan Katharos” is a comprehensive FDA-led initiative focused on the detection, seizure, storage, and responsible disposal of counterfeit, unregistered, and non-compliant health products.

With this, IPOPHL director General Rowel Barba highlighted the significance of the FDA’s operations over the past year, particularly the success under Oplan Katharos.

Rich haul

“Through coordinated operations and strict enforcement, FDA agents have seized a range of illicit items that threaten the safety of Filipino consumers. Each seizure represents a victory in our mission to ensure that only genuine and safe products are traded in the Philippine market,” Barba said.

IPOPHL, the acting Chairperson of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) — a multi-agency coalition of 15 government offices, including the FDA — is intensifying its role in fighting counterfeiting and upholding intellectual property laws across the country.

“The FDA assures that traders and manufacturers of fake medicines will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” FDA director general Samuel A. Zacate said.