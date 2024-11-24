NU completes three-peat, season grand slam

National University stamped its class over De La Salle University with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20, Game 2 victory to annex a third straight Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship title Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

An opening setback did not stop the Lady Bulldogs from extending a dynastic rule in the league’s centerpiece tournament, replicating their domination over the same rival in the inaugural edition’s championship showdown two years ago.

NU’s sweep of the best-of-three series capped a historic season grand slam following its conquest of the National Invitationals last July in the league supported by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea, Grab Philippines, and Summit Water.

The reigning UAAP champion drew first blood last Friday in a convincing straight sets victory.

Alyssa Solomon, who was named Best Opposite Spiker, was stellar once again with a 19-point contribution, all coming off attacks, to lead her squad in giving new head coach Sherwin Meneses his first title with NU.

“Playing here in the Shakey’s Super League is important for our preparation heading into the UAAP. So thankful for this opportunity,” said Meneses, who also won a grand slam in the professional ranks calling the shots for powerhouse Creamline this year.

Most Valuable Player winner Bella Belen added 15 points from 12 attacks, two kill blocks and an ace while Vange Alinsug had 10 markers including the championship-winning kill for the Lady Bulldogs.

“I’m very happy we won over La Salle. We really worked hard for this win because we know La Salle will not go down without a fight. I told my teammates that we have to fightback also,” said Belen, who was also honored as 1st Best Outside Spiker.

NU shook off a first set hiccup and mauled La Salle in the next three frames.

The Lady Bulldogs used a 5-1 barrage to take control of the fourth frame for a 15-9 lead. NU kept its distance as Solomon hammered an off the block kill for a 23-16 advantage.

Back-to-back errors by Alinsug gave La Salle a little hope of a comeback but Amie Provido made a costly service error that pushed NU at match point, 24-19. The Lady Spikers saved a match point before Alinsug’s finishing blow.

Angel Canino had nine points while Alleiah Malaluan and Katrina Del Castillo added eight and seven markers, respectively, for La Salle, which ended their campaign with back-to-back losses after an eight-game romp heading into the finale.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University rallied from a 1-2 match deficit to beat University of Santo Tomas, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, in the winner-take-all bronze medal match.

The Lady Tamaraws flaunted their vaunted net defense in the fifth frame to create significant separation before hanging tough in the closing stretch for a repeat of their podium finish last season.

Jaz Ellarina hosted a block party in the deciding frame, scoring three of FEU’s five kill blocks in completing a sweep of the Golden Tigresses in their two meetings in the league’s centerpiece tournament which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and SM Tickets as technical partners.

Ellarina finished with 13 points including 10 attacks while Gerzel Petallo and Faida Bakanke provided solid support with 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Lady Tamaraws, who shut the door on UST attackers with 17 kill blocks.

Chenie Tagaod and Alyzza Devosora added nine points each while seasoned setter Tin Ubaldo tallied 18 excellent sets on top of four markers for FEU, which took down UST in straight sets in their second round meeting.

Angge Poyos finished with 21 points anchored on 20 spikes and one ace while Jonna Perdido added 11 markers before suffering a left knee injury midway in the fourth set for UST.

Regina Jurado got 10 points while Cordora scored seven in a lost cause.

Other individual awards winners were Poyos (2nd Best Outside Spiker), Provido (1st Best Middle Blocker), Ellarina (2nd Best Middle Blocker), NU’s Shaira Jardio (Best Libero) and Lams Lamina (Best Setter).