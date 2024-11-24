No Dwight vs Hong Kong

Dwight Ramos was reduced into a mere spectator when Gilas Pilipinas pulled off a stunning 93-54 win over Hong Kong in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ramos, one of the Filipinos’ reliable outside gunners, was in competition uniform but didn’t log a single minute on the floor during their 39-point massacre of the hapless Hong Kong squad.

Report had it that the sweet-shooting Filipino-American forward is nursing a calf injury that left Gilas coach Tim Cone to tap Calvin Oftana to take his role in the starting unit.

The crowd even chanted his name when the game was already out of reach, but Cone still refused to give Ramos the green light to suit up as a precautionary measure.

Cone, however, assured that Ramos’ injury remains under control.