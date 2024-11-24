New Zealand, Philippines forge cooperation

New Zealand and the Philippines have made a joint declaration to develop a climate cooperation framework.

The declaration was signed on 19 November by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga in Quezon City, and Simon Watts, New Zealand Minister of Climate Change, in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 meeting.

Catherine McIntosh, New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines, witnessed Loyzaga signing the joint declaration.

“It was a pleasure to be present at this important next step in the cooperative relationship between New Zealand and the Philippines as our countries look to work together on a vital global issue,” McIntosh said.