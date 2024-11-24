New order: Brown, half-cup rice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and business leaders are turning the table on food waste and unhealthy diet with new rice initiatives.

The Private Sector Advisory Council’s Agriculture Sector, together with the President came up with an initiative to promote consumption of brown rice, single-pass rice and half-cup rice during last Wednesday’s 8th PSAC meeting in Malacañang. Their objective was to reduce rice waste, encouraging healthier eating habits and improving the country’s rice self-sufficiency.

“These efforts go beyond just addressing food security. They represent a meaningful step toward sustainability, healthier living and making more efficient use of our resources. By increasing awareness of brown rice’s benefits and addressing rice wastage through the Half-Cup Rice Initiative, we can collectively create impactful change,” said PSAC lead convenor and Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz during the meeting.

The Brown Rice Initiative, meanwhile, aims to position the grain variety as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to white rice. With its nutritional advantages, higher milling recovery and lower production costs, brown rice has the potential to increase the country’s rice self-sufficiency from 80 percent to 90 percent, according to PSAC.

“Promoting brown rice adoption is not just about a healthier option — it’s about building a more resilient and sustainable future for Filipino agriculture,” Aboitiz said.

The Half-Cup Rice Initiative seeks to reduce rice waste by piloting smaller portions in government institutions and encouraging responsible consumption through public campaigns.

“Simple changes, like serving half-cup portions, can have a profound impact. By reducing rice waste, we can save enough rice to feed millions of Filipinos and optimize our resources more effectively,” according to Aboitiz.

Marcos established the PSAC to help the government implement robust infrastructure programs, create more jobs, attract more investors, digitize processes, improve agricultural productivity, jumpstart Philippine tourism and ensure an equitable, sustainable and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.