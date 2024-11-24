NADINE LUSTRE REVEALS BTS WITH AGA MUHLACH

Two-time Famas Best Actress winner Nadine Lustre is honored to co-star in the movie Uninvited with industry legends Vilma Santos Recto and Aga Muhlach.

In the movie, Nadine plays a spoiled daughter who according to the actress is her total opposite.

“Medyo mahirap kasi sobrang polar opposites kami ni Nicole kasi mayaman, lahat ng vices ginagawa niya and then in a way parang may hatred siya towards her dad and kung ano man ang nangyayari sa mundo niya, ako naman chill lang. I’m okay with everything pero ang similarity namin ni Nicole is pareho kaming palaban (We have things in common like fighting for what’s ours but were totally different),” Nadine said.

Nadine recalled her trending scene with Aga Muhlach who played his father in the movie. For her, it’s a great acting moment to share a scene with Aga.

“That scene is actually funny kasi every after take may mga joke si Kuya Aga kaya tawa ako nang tawa. Paglabas ko sa scene I don’t know kung if it’s gonna be in the movie — pero iba na maka eksena ko si Kuya Aga ‘di naman siya awkward pero natuwa ako na naitawid namin ang eksena ng ganoon (The scene was funny because Aga was telling jokes all the time. I was laughing and laughing. It was not an akward scene and we were able to pull it through),” Nadine added.

The actress added that Aga transforms in every scene for his character which is very far from the actors personality in real life.

A gift to Filipino audiences

In celebration of MIMIFF’s 50th anniversary, Uninvited stands as a testament to the unparalleled excellence of Filipino filmmaking. Mentorque Productions, following the massive success of the MIMFF 2023 entry Mallari, teams up with Project 8 Projects to craft a movie that guarantees a meaningful and unforgettable experience for viewers.

“We understand the challenges Filipinos face today,” shares Mentorque chief executive officer John Bryan Diamante. “Watching a movie in theaters is a luxury, so we made sure this is worth every peso.”

It’s indeed a full cinematic experience in theaters this Christmas!

Filipino talent on full display

Guilly Vega’s ominous line in the teaser — “Hindi lang ‘to basta party!” — emphasizes the film’s deeper themes. Behind the mysterious story and lavish setting lies a gritty, thought-provoking message.

Mentorque’s growth in the industry speaks volumes about its dedication to Filipino talent. From modest beginnings to producing festival-worthy films, the company remains steadfast in its mission to highlight local stories and bring them to the global stage.

Uninvited hits theaters nationwide starting 25 December, as part of the highly-anticipated 50th edition of MMFF. With its gripping story, stellar cast, and visuals rivaling Hollywood blockbusters, the film is a Christmas gift to Filipino moviegoers and a celebration of the resilience and artistry of Philippine cinema.

Not just an ordinary party, it’s a grand cinematic experience created by Filipino artists for Filipino audiences of all walks of life. Don’t miss this thrilling ride on the big screen.