More than a pack of cookies

Girl Scouts in the country have a new source of inspiration, and funds: butter cookies.

Members of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) are selling “The Cookie Promise” butter cookies in boxes of 10 packs. The cookies are made by cupcake maker Lemon Square, according to a Facebook post.

“The money generated from the sales of the cookies will be used by the girls to fund their troop activities like community projects,” says Roselyn Davadilla, the GSP’s national executive director.

Girl Scouts conduct barangay-based training focusing on improving the ecology, health, livelihood and cultural heritage. Protecting coral reefs in Camarines Sur and constructing washing areas for Muslim students in Mindanao are among their projects.

The projects also show that the organization’s income doesn’t directly go to the agency, but returns to the citizens who are the beneficiaries of their civic projects, according to Davadilla.