MG Philippines drives to Lipa, Batangas

MG Motor Philippines proudly announces the opening of its newest dealership in Lipa, Batangas, the latest addition to the British Born, Global Brand’s expanding dealership network that offers convenient access for customers in the area and nearby provinces, seeking MG’s distinctive blend of British heritage, advanced technology and exceptional service.

Done in partnership with Antara Ventures Inc., MG Lipa is committed to bringing the MG experience to Batangueños. Designed with customers in mind, MG Lipa boasts a spacious and modern showroom where guests can view and experience the latest lineup of MG vehicles, each embodying the brand’s “British Born, Global” ethos. From stylish passenger vehicles to versatile SUVs, every model offers quality, innovation and performance that meets the needs of today’s drivers.

In addition to a premium showroom experience, MG Lipa is equipped with a dedicated service center that supports efficient and reliable maintenance, ensuring MG vehicles stay in optimal condition. The fully equipped service area, staffed by trained technicians, offers a range of aftersales services to keep MG vehicles running smoothly, giving customers added peace of mind as they take to the road. This focus on comprehensive service reflects MG Philippines’ dedication to customer satisfaction and its commitment to delivering an ownership experience that exceeds expectations.