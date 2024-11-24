Medical services, facilities expanded

The holidays are just around the corner, and it is easy to get caught up in the excitement of preparation and celebration.

With Christmas just a month away, we also need to keep in mind precautionary measures to avoid health hazards resulting from a variety of activities and events like firecracker explosions, overeating and intoxication, to name a few.

I believe that the best holiday gift for ourselves is to be healthy and fit.

Holidays or not, it is a sad reality that health risks abound and unforeseen events may happen to anyone, anytime.

Because of this, it is essential to expand medical services and upgrade hospitals in the localities to cater to Filipinos more efficiently.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and as a health reforms crusader, I continue to ensure that our healthcare system is on the right track, however gradual, to have better policies and facilities that would cater to the medical needs of our people.

Just recently, there were four new laws signed, in which we are the principal sponsor.

These laws are Republic Act 12068, which upgrades the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in the City of Balanga, Bataan to a multi-specialty hospital, increasing its bed capacity from 500 to 1,000; RA 12069 which converts the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Jordan, Guimaras into a Level II hospital and renamed it the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Medical Center; RA 12070 which establishes a general hospital in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, to be known as the Victorias City General Hospital; and RA 12071 which creates a Level III general hospital in Bay, Laguna to be called the Laguna Regional Hospital.

These legislative measures are expected to address critical gaps in healthcare services, such as hospital bed availability, specialty treatments and accessibility to medical institutions in rural and densely populated areas.

In Davao City, on the evening of 23 November and the morning that followed, I visited Vice President Sara Duterte and her Chief of Staff Atty. Zuleika Lopez in Veterans Memorial Medical Center to show solidarity and support.

I also appealed to our leaders to set aside political differences in order to prioritize our work of serving Filipinos in need.

We further extended support to 60 micro-entrepreneurs in Palanan, Isabela on top of the livelihood support from the government that we advocated for.

In Iloilo, my Malasakit Team also assisted 1,000 indigents in Anilao with Mayor Lee Ann Debuque and 350 in Banate with Mayor Peter Paul Gonzales and VM Jun Iran; 175 in Calumpit, Bulacan with Coun. Mau Torres; and 264 in Masbate City with BM Allan Cos. We also aided 250 minimum wage workers in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro with Board Member RJ Recto.

We also helped 68 recovering disaster victims in Tarlac City rebuild by providing aid on top of the housing assistance provided by DHSUD which we advocated for.

We partnered with local government units in aiding struggling sectors such as 800 impoverished residents of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental with Mayor Jose Orlino; and 135 in Tuguegarao City with Mayor Maila Ting-Que.

As chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, I also extended more support to 225 scholars in Binalonan, Pangasinan; 37 in San Fernando City, La Union; and 387 scholars in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

We also joined the Patient Convention: Peace Tayo at NKTI where we gave 150 beneficiaries with food packs. Furthermore, I continued to strengthen partnerships with local leaders as my team attended and provided tokens to local legislators during the Philippine Councilors’ League Region 7 Assembly.

To promote local development, we also supported the Inauguration of a Multi-Purpose Court in Passi City, Iloilo and the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Malitbog, Southern Leyte which we both advocated for.

Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.