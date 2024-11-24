Manalo meets FAO chief

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu in Italy to address pressing issues related to global food security.

Manalo, who is currently in Italy to represent the country at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, announced his meeting with Qu in a post on X on Sunday.

“Food security is an issue facing many people around the world. As such, like I told FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu during my visit to Italy, all nations, big and small, must also work with institutions like the FAO to find solutions to shared problems,” his caption read.

He added: “Multilateralism is the key to our success.”

Manalo’s packed schedule in Italy includes a rare meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, an encounter he described as a blessing.

The DFA chief said he conveyed to the pontiff “good wishes from the Philippines, especially from the Filipino Catholic faithful.”

“I conveyed our hopes for his good health, and the joy felt by Filipino pilgrims, as they prepare for #Jubilee2025. Truly an auspicious start to my meetings in Italy and Rome,” his post read.

Manalo’s remaining meetings in Italy include attending the Mirei Exhibit launch.

He is also scheduled to meet members of the Filipino community and deliver a lecture at the Sapienza University of Rome.