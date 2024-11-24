Major crash for Franco at Las Vegas GP qualifying

William's Franco Colapinto crashed in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying, 23 November, causing red flags.

During the end of Q2, Colapinto suffered a major crash and wrecking his Williams-Car.

The crash was due to Colapinto clipping the side of a wall, sending him outside the track, causing major damages to his vehicle.

The team announced that, despite the intensity of the crash, Colapinto was medically cleared to race and will start at P14.

While his teammate, Alex Albon, was eliminated at Q1 and will start at P18.

On the other hand, Red Bull is now farther away from winning their third straight F1 Championship, with Max Verstappen qualifying just fifth before the red flag and Sergio Perez dropped out of Q1.

Trailing behind them is another Contender for the World Championship is Mclaren's Lando Norris, who will start at P6.

Mercedes' George Russell took pole position. Followed by Carlos Sainz in P2.