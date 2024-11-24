LTO welcomes Tubigon extension office

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday said it opened another extension office — this time in Bohol — in a bid to expand the agency’s services to as many Filipinos.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II led the inauguration of the LTO-Tubigon Extension Office last Friday and was joined by Representative Edgar Chatto, Tubigon Mayor William Jao and LTO Region 7 regional director Glen Galario.

Mendoza said that the opening of as many extension, licensing and satellite offices across the country is part of the objective of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to make government services as accessible and as comfortable to as many Filipinos.

“This is a great help to our compatriots here in the municipality of Tubigon and neighboring areas because they no longer have to travel far and spend fare to the nearest LTO office because we have brought the LTO office here to them,” Mendoza said.

He also explained that opening more extension, licensing, and satellite offices is part of the mandate of the LTO for accessible services to all its clients that would eventually lead to road safety.