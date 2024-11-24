Las Piñas group calls for boycott against Villar companies over unpaid taxes

A group of concerned Las Piñas residents has called for a boycott of all products and companies under the Villar Group for failing to promptly and correctly pay taxes amounting to millions of pesos over the past 15 years to the city government.

Lawyer Zardi Abellera and Barangay Elias Eldana Chairman Macmac Santos officially organized the group, called #boycottvista #junkvillarfamilyin2025, with members from the city’s 20 barangays.

Abellera also urged voters to junk Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar-Genuino who is gunning for senator and her mother, graduating Sen. Cynthia Villar, who is running for Las Piñas lone district representative in the coming May 2025 elections, for sponsoring self-serving legislation like the Rice Tarrification Law.

“We are calling for the consumers to boycott Villar’s retail investments including AllDay Supermarkets, AllDay Convenience Store, Bake May Day, and Coffee Project until they pay the corresponding taxes and penalties amounting to more than P70 million as of today,” Abellera said.

Compared to other malls, Abellera said Villar’s commodities and merchandise are expensive and overpriced.

The Villar Group, led by billionaire businessman Manny Villar, also has stakes in Golden Bria Holdings, a property and death care company, and Vistamalls, a shopping mall operator.

AllValue Holdings Inc. serves as the holding company for the Villar Group’s retail investments, including AllHome, AllDay Supermarket, AllDay Convenience Store, Coffee Project, AllSports, AllToys, AllBank, Bake My Day, Find Finds, Kinder City and Wake Up Café, among others.

Both AllDay and AllHome were listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in the past three years.

Las Piñas Councilor Mark Anthony Santos earlier said that if the Villars “intentionally” failed to pay their tax obligations, “they have no moral authority to lead our city. What we need is honesty, integrity, and respect for the people.”

Abellera, former legal department chief for the city, said the Villar Group’s tax obligations to the city accumulated both before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. “Manny Villar should set an example and serve as a role model for the city’s taxpayers and entrepreneurs by paying his taxes promptly and regularly,” he added.

He disclosed that, out of the P213 million in accumulated taxes and penalties, the Villar Group of Companies has only paid P151 million in RPT for several assets in the city as of November 2023.

As of today, he revealed, the Villar Group, including Brittany Corp., Villar Sipag Center, Villar Sipag at Tiyaga Foundation, Mella Hotel, three Evia buildings, and Portofino Commercial, owes the city more than P70 million in taxes and penalties.

The City Assessor’s Office of Las Piñas lists 18 other Villar properties with unpaid taxes in 2023. The list includes a total of 300 companies who owe the city money.

“We are calling for a boycott of Villar’s retail investments, not only in Las Piñas but across the entire country,” said the barangay chairman.

The DAILY TRIBUNE attempted to reach the Villar Group for comment but did not receive a response as of press time.