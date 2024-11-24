Lady Tamaraws capture SSL bronze

Far Eastern University (FEU) relied on its vaunted net defense to complete a come-from-behind victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST), 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, and claim the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship bronze medal Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Tamaraws shut the door on the Golden Tigresses hitters in the fifth frame to create significant separation before hanging tough in the closing stretch for a repeat of their podium finish last season.

Jaz Ellarina hosted a block party in the deciding, scoring three of FEU’s five kill blocks in completing a sweep of the Golden Tigresses in their two meetings in the tournament supported by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea, Grab Philippines and Summit Water.

“We’re proud of our finish in the pre-season. This is our last pre-season for this year. Coach Tina (Salak) and I are very proud of our podium finish. Super happy,” FEU assistant coach Manolo Refugia said.

Ellarina finished with 13 points including 10 attacks while Gerzel Petallo and Faida Bakanke provided solid support with 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Lady Tamaraws, who shut the door on UST attackers with 17 kill blocks.

Chenie Tagaod and Alyzza Devosora added nine points each while seasoned setter Tin Ubaldo tallied 18 excellent sets on top of four markers for FEU, which took down UST in straight sets in their second-round meeting.

The Lady Tamaraws, runners-up in the National Invitationals last July, carried the momentum of their dominating fourth-set win into the deciding frame as they raced to a 9-4 advantage after back-to-back kill blocks by Bakanke and Ubaldo.

Refusing to go down without a fight, the Tigresses behind Kyla Cordora, Pia Abbu and Angge Poyos mounted a telling run to breathe down FEU’s neck, 11-10.

A costly service error by Cordora gave the Lady Tamaraws an opening to regain their bearing as Ubaldo and Devosora scored in the frame’s next three points to move at match point, 14-11.

Poyos saved a point before Ellarina sealed the deal with a kill to end the two-hour, 36-minute winner-take-all battle for third of the league’s centerpiece tournament which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission and SM Tickets as technical partners.