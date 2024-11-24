Julia Montes feels a part of her healed in new ‘teleserye’

As teacher Anna who kidnapped the character of Grace played by Zia Grace in Saving Grace, Julia Montes felt a part of her healed.

“When you watch Saving Grace, there’s a part of you na nahi-heal. For me, playing the role of Anna, may nahi-heal sa akin na akala ko wala na, na akala ko okay na (there’s something in me that healed which I thought was gone, which I thought was okay already). ‘Eto na ako, (Here I am now), stronger Julia Armana in real life na haharap sa tao (who will face the people). Noong pine-play ko ‘yung role na Anna, may mga nagre-resurface na feeling (When I was playing the role of Anna, there are some feelings which resurfaced),” she said during the mediacon for the series.

Seemingly, Montes felt the challenges of a child abuse survivor in the series.

“Being a child abused, survivor or currently going through that, mahirap na walang tao na makikinig, na maniniwala sa ‘yo o tutulong sa ‘yo (It’s hard that there will be no one who will listen, believe or help you),” she said.

Almost pleadingly, she asked the viewers to commiserate in the plight of abused children.

“Sana kapag nakakita tayo ng ganoong senaryo, (I hope if you see someone in that scenario), don’t be scared to help or even ask, ‘Are you okay?’ Let’s just be kind,” she said.