Julia Montes feels a part of her healed in new ‘teleserye’

As teacher Anna who kidnapped the character of Grace played by Zia Grace in Saving Grace, Julia Montes felt a part of her healed.
“When you watch Saving Grace, there’s a part of you na nahi-heal. For me, playing the role of Anna, may nahi-heal sa akin na akala ko wala na, na akala ko okay na (there’s something in me that healed which I thought was gone, which I thought was okay already). ‘Eto na ako, (Here I am now), stronger Julia Armana in real life na haharap sa tao (who will face the people). Noong pine-play ko ‘yung role na Anna, may mga nagre-resurface na feeling (When I was playing the role of Anna, there are some feelings which resurfaced),” she said during the mediacon for the series.
Seemingly, Montes felt the challenges of a child abuse survivor in the series.
“Being a child abused, survivor or currently going through that, mahirap na walang tao na makikinig, na maniniwala sa ‘yo o tutulong sa ‘yo (It’s hard that there will be no one who will listen, believe or help you),” she said.
Almost pleadingly, she asked the viewers to commiserate in the plight of abused children.
“Sana kapag nakakita tayo ng ganoong senaryo, (I hope if you see someone in that scenario), don’t be scared to help or even ask, ‘Are you okay?’ Let’s just be kind,” she said.
Saving Grace, the Filipino adaptation of Nippon TV’s acclaimed Japanese drama Mother, will begin streaming on Prime Video starting 28 November.
Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Sam Milby, Jennica Garcia, Christian Bables, Elisse Joson, Eric Fructuoso, Andrez Del Rosario, Adrian Lindayag, Aya Fernandez, Sophia Reola, Ramon Christopher, Mary Joy Apostol, PJ Endrinal, Emilio Daez, Karl Gabriel, Jong Cuenco, Daisy Cariño, Lotlot Bustamante, Alma Concepcion, Fe De Los Reyes and award-winning actresses Janice de Belen and Sharon Cuneta.
Directed by FM Reyes and Dolly Dulu, Saving Grace will stream two new episodes dropping every Thursday only on Prime Video.
Regine Velasquez admits she’s way pass her prime
In a Tiktok video, Songbird Regine Velasquez admitted that at 54 she’s way past her prime.
“I wanted to talk to you about me saying it’s no longer my time. ‘Cause for some reason, people would get upset whenever I say that. Don’t panic, don’t be upset, it’s not a bad thing. I’m just being realistic because it’s true. It’s no longer my time. That means I can no longer compete with the young ones,” she unabashedly admitted.
“Come on, I’m 54 years old, I have been in the industry for almost 40 years and I have been singing all my life. And the truth is, even if I still can compete, I really don’t want to anymore,” she added.
Velasquez admitted her humble beginning as an amateur singing contestant where half of her career she felt she needed to compete because she’s establishing herself.
“I don’t wanna do that anymore,” she declared she’s now enjoying her life and the respect she gets from her peers.
“Really, I consider myself as a mentor now,” she mused.