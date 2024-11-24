Jiu-jitsu bet on cloud nine

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A first-timer in the Batang Pinoy is making the most of her lone year in competing in jiu-jitsu by being the sport’s ambassador.

Ellisse Xoe Malilay, a gold medalist at the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, said representing Cebu City came from the recommendation of 19th Asian Games gold medalist Meggie Ochoa.

Jiu-jitsu is one of the five added sports for this year’s Batang Pinoy along with soft tennis, kurash, obstacle course and breakdancing.

“She (Ochoa) gave me the idea to compete in the Batang Pinoy so that I can represent Cebu,” said Malilay, whose parents are overseas Filipino workers.

“I want Jiu-Jitsu to grow big. Like, to the point where it goes to the Olympics so, I really want to push that because I know that here in Batang Pinoy, there’s an opportunity and a big chance. So, I’m super excited about that.”

Still, the 17-year-old prodigy believes Cebu City has what it takes to dominate this sport.

“It’s an honor because I know I’m one of the best in the country and I know for a fact that our team is good,” Malilay said.