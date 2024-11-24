It’s about time

Time & Gems celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch at the second floor of SM Mall of Asia’s Entertainment Hall, marking another milestone under the leadership of Rosh Chulani-Tulsiani. The occasion welcomed guests into an atmosphere of gracious elegance, where they were treated to a live workshop experience showcasing the intricate art of jewelry and watch repair. The unique event highlight allowed visitors an insider’s view of craftsmanship in action, reinforcing Time & Gems’ commitment to quality and precision. Attendees enjoyed delectable food from The Home Ground PH and admired styling by Spruce Designs, creating a warm, inviting ambiance that perfectly complemented the brand’s luxurious offerings.
In addition to the workshop, the opening featured an exclusive 45 percent discount on select jewelry pieces for one day only, an offering that many guests eagerly took advantage of. Adding a special touch, guests received beautiful necklace and earring-themed cookies, crafted by Cupcakes by Sonja, as mementos of the event.
The new Time & Gems location is now open to the public, inviting all to discover its curated collection and impeccable service firsthand. Visit the new branch today to experience the charm of fine jewelry, up close and personal.