Inspiring change

Success stories of transformation are potent reminders that change is possible, even in the most isolated locations and unlikely scenarios. These narratives demonstrate how individuals and communities, often confronted with significant challenges, have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable progress.

Whether through grassroots initiatives, innovative solutions, or the unwavering determination of the underdogs, these stories inspire growth and improvement in places that may seem forgotten or overlooked.

One such story is the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the Philippines, which has become a vital support system for many underprivileged families. It acts as a social safety net to eliminate poverty and improve educational opportunities.

The recent success of several beneficiaries of the 4Ps program in various licensure examinations demonstrates their hard work and determination. It is a strong example of how targeted government support can create transformative change for individuals and communities.

Four Bicolano beneficiaries, Mylene Bontile and Ciara Jalimao, Camarines Norte State College graduates, made headlines by ranking in the Top 10 of the 2024 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET). Their outstanding feat showcased their dedication and academic prowess by securing sixth and eighth place on the elementary-level tests. Their accomplishment is particularly significant, as it highlights the impact of educational interventions provided by 4Ps. With the program’s financial and logistical assistance, these individuals could focus on their studies and prepare adequately for such examinations.

Pamela May Orolfo, another graduate from the same institution, ranked eighth in the LET’s secondary level examinations. Joshua Biliran, a graduate of Dr. Emilio Espinosa Sr. Memorial Agricultural College, also entered the elite ranks, securing a spot among the Top 10 at the secondary level with an impressive rating. These achievements reflect not only personal dedication but also the effectiveness of the 4Ps program in nurturing potential among the most marginalized sectors of society, providing them with the means to pursue their dreams.

The success stories extend beyond teaching licensure exams. Beneficiaries like Sheena Mae Obispo, who topped the social worker licensure examination, and Aaron Paul Lolor, who ranked fourth in the geodetic engineer’s licensure examination, underscore the diverse fields in which these individuals excel.

James Llaguno’s sixth-place ranking in the Foresters licensure examination further exemplifies the significant strides made by 4Ps beneficiaries across various disciplines.

The impact of these successes reaches far beyond individual accomplishments; they serve as a source of inspiration for other program beneficiaries and the community at large. I credit the men and women of DSWD who have kept 4Ps from politics, especially all dedicated secretaries since the 4Ps inception, to the current one, Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Norman Laurio, the Bicol regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), aptly noted that these topnotchers offer hope to other 4Ps recipients, demonstrating that breaking the intergenerational poverty cycle is possible.

Since its inception, the 4Ps program has successfully transformed the lives of over 32,000 former beneficiaries, equipping them with the tools necessary for success in higher education and beyond.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said that a total of 32,556 monitored children under the program have graduated as diploma holders, with many achieving accolades such as magna cum laude and cum laude honors.

These achievements are not mere statistics; they represent the dreams fulfilled and the futures changed through collaboration between the government and schools.

As the 4Ps program continues to empower families, it fosters a generation of educated and highly skilled individuals who can thrive in an ever-evolving world. The program’s comprehensive approach cultivates an environment where families can flourish, and members can realize their full potential, ultimately contributing to a more knowledgeable and capable society.

The outstanding performance of 4Ps beneficiaries in licensure examinations celebrates their achievements and underscores the transformative power of social programs aimed at poverty alleviation.

By investing in education and empowering the marginalized, we are sowing the seeds for a brighter future where hope thrives and dreams become reality. The journey of these beneficiaries reminds us that anything is possible with the proper support, hard work, and determination.

