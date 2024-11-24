IABC Philippines strengthens fight vs. fake news

During its recent General Membership Meeting (GMM) entitled “Unmask the Truth: Fight Disinformation, Empower Insight," the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines forged a partnership with the Movement Against Disinformation Philippines in a joint bid to empower the public to be more discerning and responsible in sharing of information.

Leading the intensified advocacy were Meralco VP for Corporate Communications and IABC Philippines Chairman Joe Zaldarriaga, IABC Philippines Fellow Ritzi Ronquillo, Movement Against Disinformation Philippines Executive Director Atty. Grace Salonga, and IABC Philippines President Belle Tiongco.

Atty. Salonga discussed innovative strategies and legal frameworks to counter fake news, while Don Kevin Hapal, Head of Research and Data Innovation of data forensics company The Nerve, highlighted the role of data insights in shaping public perception.

Zaldarriaga called on communication professionals to champion truth.

“Let’s continue to come together, share knowledge and best practices, and work towards upholding the standards of our profession and ensuring that our communications continue to inspire, build trust, foster understanding, and ultimately, make a difference,” he said.

IABC is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication.