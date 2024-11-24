Hooray! CineGang’s all here

The 2024 Pangarap Golf Invitational recently served as a platform not only for golf enthusiasts but also for the Philippine film industry, marking the official launch of Cinegang Inc., a private initiative aimed at promoting Filipino cinema on the global stage.

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos on Sunday congratulated the tournament winners and expressed support for Cinegang Inc., highlighting the organization’s potential to showcase Filipino talent and culture internationally.

“The 2024 Pangarap Golf Invitational marked the launch of CineGang Inc. — a private initiative to drive the Philippine film industry to the global stage. Congratulations to today’s winners, and a big thank you to everyone who shares our mission to give the world our best!” Mrs. Marcos said.

Founded by filmmaker Russell Lee, CineGang Inc. was created with the goal of promoting Filipino narratives in international film festivals. The organization is focused on collaborating with leading producers, directors, scriptwriters and artists to elevate the Philippine film industry and highlight Filipino culture through storytelling that resonates with global audiences.

Meanwhile, the First Lady also extended her appreciation to renowned artists Olan Ventura and Ronsón Culibrina for their contributions to local education. The artists dedicated their time and expertise to inspire students from V. Mapa High School and Ramon Magsaysay High School.

“A heartfelt thank you to our renowned artists, Olan Ventura and Ronsón Culibrina, for selflessly dedicating your time and expertise to inspire the students from V. Mapa High School and Ramon Magsaysay High School! Your generosity proves that amidst life’s chaos, investing in pro bono education has the power to create ripples of hope and opportunity.”