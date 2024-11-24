'Hello, Love, Again' becomes first Filipino film to earn P1 billion

Kapuso actor Alden Richards expressed his gratitude on Instagram, thanking fans for their support of the film and his on-screen partnership with Kathryn Bernardo.

“Our Hello, Love, Again journey became memorable and meaningful because of each one of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for embracing Ethan and Joy with so much love and support once again 🙏🏻,” he wrote.

HLA is currently showing in over 1,000 cinemas worldwide, including in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.