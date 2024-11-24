Gonzaga, Zus Coffee blend perfectly

Jovelyn Gonzaga brought experience, stability and leadership to ZUS Coffee when she signed with the club before the start of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Thunderbelles got their money’s worth as Gonzaga spearheaded the team’s first-ever franchise win in the PVL, displaying her vintage form while leading the team by example.

The grizzled veteran proved to be the difference maker scoring 23 points on an efficient night to go along with 12 digs to pace the ZUS Coffee in drubbing Nxled, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15, last Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Gonzaga’s heroics in ending the Thunderbelles 20-game losing skid was enough to net the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week award presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 19 to 23 November.

Her double-double performance, along with her strong leadership of the young Thunderbelles, helped her beat out Creamline’s Bea de Leon, PLDT’s Savi Davidson, Cignal’s Gel Cayuna, Petro Gazz’ Brooke Van Sickle, and Choco Mucho hitter Sisi Rondina for the weekly plum decided by print and online journalists covering the competition, which is also streamed live and on-demand via Pilipinas Live app and on www.pvl.ph.

The 33-year-old was also efficient with a 20-of-30 attacking clip to help ZUS Coffee overcome a first-set deficit.

Being one of the most experienced players not only in her team but also in the league, Gonzaga said that she felt the responsibility to make her presence felt, not for personal glory but to help her teammates as well.

“As I always answer in my previous interviews, I need to step up because once I step up, my teammates will get that confidence boost they need. At the same time, I have great faith and trust in the talent and potential of the team,” she said.

But with the six-month tournament organized by Sports Vision still in its early stages, Gonzaga believes there is much more to realize for herself and the rest of the Thunderbelles, who are also paced by PVL Draft top overall pick Thea Gagate.

“The team already knows the system of coach Jerry (Yee). What we need is exposure. Experience and exposure through playing games together and eventually it will build our chemistry. During training, I see our players work hard and the team is full of potential. One step at a time, one game at a time, we will get there,” Gonzaga added.

Now with the monkey off their backs, the sky’s the limit for Gonzaga and the rest of ZUS.

The Thunderbelles return to action with renewed vigor on Thursday, 28 November, when they face Galeries Tower at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.