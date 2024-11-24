Go urges peace, says legislative inquiries should aid legislation, not persecution

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed for reconciliation among the country's leaders on Saturday amid the controversy surrounding the detention of Vice President Sara Duterte's Chief of Staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez. Speaking from a wake in Davao City, where he was attending prior commitments, Go called for an end to political disputes and emphasized the need for unity to better serve the Filipino people.

“I am appealing for reconciliation, kaya ako, bilang isang senador, ako’y umaapela sa lahat na sana po matigil na ang lahat ng bangayan. I appeal for reconciliation among our leaders. Ang kailangan ng mga Pilipino ngayon ay hindi kontrobersya, hindi away pulitika. Ang kailangan nila ay maayos na serbisyo at malasakit sa kapwa Pilipino,” Go stated.

As a legislator, Go emphasized that legislative inquiries should be conducted in aid of legislation, not for political persecution, and questioned the use of contempt powers to detain resource persons.

He also called for a review of House rules to prevent potential abuse of contempt powers in future investigations.

“Bilang mambabatas, layunin natin sa mga committee hearings na matanong ang ating mga resource persons para malaman po ang katotohanan in aid of legislation. Paano tayo maka-craft ng bagong batas? Dapat nga ay magtulungan tayo dito,” Go said.

Referring to Lopez’s case, Go criticized the detention of individuals who are not criminally charged or convicted.

“Itong kaso ni Atty. Lopez, resource person siya, bakit ilalagay sa Correctional Facility, eh hindi pa siya akusado ng anumang krimen? Hindi naman siya convicted, resource person lang siya. Sana ay matigil po itong pang-aabuso sa paggamit ng contempt powers,” he stated, further expressing concern for Lopez's health and calling for compassion in her treatment.

Go shared that he had personally reached out to Vice President Duterte to offer his sympathies and support.

Later in the evening, Go traveled from Davao City to Manila to visit the Vice President at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and offer his support. Turning to the broader impact of political disputes, Go urged leaders to set aside their differences, pointing out how such conflicts harm ordinary Filipinos.

Reflecting on the Duterte administration, he compared the cooperation between government branches at the time to the current political infighting.

“Noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, wala namang ganitong nangyayari. Trabaho lang po at nagtutulungan ang mga iba’t ibang sangay ng gobyerno—ang executive at ang legislative—to craft laws para sa development po ng ating bansa at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan. Importante ngayon trabaho muna, serbisyo muna,” Go stated.

Go emphasized the urgency of addressing pressing issues and called for an end to political infighting, which he argued hinders public service.

He also appealed to Senator Imee Marcos to mediate between the Marcos and Duterte camps, citing her ability to foster unity during the 2022 elections. He urged her to play a role in promoting reconciliation.

“Nananawagan din ako sa kasamahan natin sa Senado, kay Senator Imee Marcos, na bilang kapatid ng ating Pangulo at itinuturing rin naman niyang kapatid si VP Inday Sara Duterte, kung maaari pwede siyang magpagitna para sa kaayusan ng lahat at para po sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

“Kung napagsama niya noon sa Uniteam ang Marcos at Duterte nung nakaraang eleksyon, baka sana pwede siyang maging instrument for peace and reconciliation. Sayang po ang oras. Kaya tayo niluklok dito para magtrabaho,” he added.