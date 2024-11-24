Globe teaches students digital safety, ethical AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has consistently been transforming the way we live, work and interact with technology. From what used to be searching information using search engines, to now just asking AI chatbots and getting instant answers, its potential becomes at most, limitless.

However, as AI continues to advance, it’s critical to explore the risks it brings, particularly its implications for privacy, ethics and society.

Even more alarming is how it can threaten jobs through automation, and how this type of technology can be used to manipulate public opinion and spread misinformation.

The risks of AI can’t be ignored, but neither can its benefits.

To harness its potential responsibly, AI development must prioritize fairness, transparency and accountability. Strong ethical guidelines are essential to ensure that AI uplifts society rather than harms it.

Recognizing this, Globe recently brought its Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) to five schools across the Philippines. The workshops aimed to empower students by understanding AI and its challenges responsibly.

At the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina, Criminology students were trained how to combat cybercrime.

STI Caloocan students were empowered to embrace digital responsibility.

Globe educated 365 Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila tech students on AI ethics and responsible digital navigation.

University of Southern Mindanao hosted #GDayEveryday celebrations with practical sessions on telecommunications and Wi-Fi basics.

At the Bintawan National High School in Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya, students were taught on equal digital opportunities.

More than 1,000 students learned AI’s uses and ethical implications. Students learned not only how to use AI in research and learning but also how to approach it with a critical and ethical mindset.

Beyond AI, the program emphasized the importance of online safety. Students were taught to create strong passwords, recognize scams and understand the broader implications of online threats.

“Educating students on digital safety is essential as they prepare for a future where technology is deeply intertwined with everyday life,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

“Through our Digital Thumbprint Program, we aim to empower the youth to use technology responsibly and ethically, ensuring they are equipped for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”