Gilas shows might, crushes Hong Kong

Gilas Pilipinas coasted to an easy 93-54 win over Hong Kong to stay perfect in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers late Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kai Sotto and June Mar Fajardo terrorized the paint as the Filipinos built a 10-point lead at halftime before stepping on the gas in the third quarter to set the stage for the 39-point massacre.

Carl Tamayo posted 16 points and five rebounds while Fajardo and Sotto tallied 14 points and eight rebounds and 12 points and 15 rebounds, respectively, for the home team that missed the services of injured Dwight Ramos.

Prior to the masterful victory, Gilas posted a 93-89 win over New Zealand last Thursday to sweep the second window of the qualifiers.

They now have 4-0 and will have to pray for the Tall Blacks to beat Chinese Taipei on Monday to formally book a slot in the FIBA Asia Cup that will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next year.

The Filipinos will wrap up the qualifiers against Chinese Taipei on 20 February and New Zealand on 23 February.