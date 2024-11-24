German firm backs Phl wind energy with advanced tech

German company Ammonit GmbH has strengthened its partnership with the Coastal Renewable Energy Technology Center (CRETC) to advance local wind energy development using its cutting-edge wind measurement technology.



The partnership, reaffirmed during Ammonit’s 35th anniversary celebration in Berlin, aims to provide wind resource assessment instruments to local developers.



“This partnership with Ammonit underscores our shared commitment to building a greener future,” CRETC vice president and general manager Peter Castro said on Sunday.



“By integrating Ammonit’s globally recognized technology with our local expertise, we can empower communities, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to the nation’s energy security.”



The Philippines’ unique geographic and climatic conditions make accurate wind resource assessment vital for maximizing project success and achieving energy independence.



The CRETC-Ammonit collaboration supports the national government’s energy transition goals by fostering sustainable growth and positioning the country as a competitive player in the renewable energy market.



CRETC focuses on renewable energy solutions in coastal areas to enhance national energy security and promote sustainable practices.



Ammonit GmbH, on the other hand, is a leader in wind measurement and energy assessment. The company’s solutions help reduce investment risks and optimize energy yields.