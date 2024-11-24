Fancy living in Switzerland?

For most, Switzerland evokes the postcard-perfect life: Beautiful landscapes, snow-covered Alps, crystal-clear lakes and towns straight out of a fairy tale.

With stunning views at every turn, it’s clear why Switzerland is a haven in Europe. In the 2024 World Happiness Report, Switzerland ranked ninth, solidifying its status as a top travel destination.

Yet, for those hoping to build a life beyond the picture-perfect scenery, the reality can be a bit more complex — especially for Filipinos who grew up in the country and those who came later in life.

For Mark, life unfolded much more easily. At the age of five, he set foot in Switzerland, a moment he still marvels over, recounting how he became “a Swiss but a Filipino by blood.”

Mark spent his early years in an orphanage in the Philippines before being adopted by a couple from Switzerland. Despite the tedious, long process of adoption, his parents viewed it as all worthwhile.

“I was very fortunate that I was adopted by my Swiss mother and father,” he said.

Having grown up immersed in Swiss culture, Mark describes himself as “well-integrated,” unlike many Filipino migrants who arrived in their 20s or later.

The biggest challenge? Language.

“Filipinos are known for being fluent in English, but here, German is essential,” he explained.

In Switzerland, nearly 60 percent of the population speaks German, specifically Swiss-German — a dialect that differs significantly from standard German. English is spoken by only 45 percent of the population, primarily in Zug and a few other places.

For Filipino migrants, the language barrier often hindered their career prospects, despite their advanced education and degrees.

Long winters

“The other Filipinos I know here are in their early 30s, married to older Swiss men. Many are highly educated but struggle to find jobs because of the language,” Mark said.

Mark’s advice to Filipinos considering a move to Switzerland: preparation is key.

“You must learn German, ideally through a Deutschkurs (German language course) with other migrants,” he stressed.

He also addressed an overlooked aspect of Swiss life — the long winters, which can take a toll on Filipinos accustomed to the Philippines’ sunny climate.

“Winter here can be depressing. Most Filipinos I know struggle with the lack of sunlight and the cold,” he said.

For those dreaming of a life in Switzerland, Mark suggests taking a cautious first step.

“Visit the country on a vacation before deciding to work or live here. Experiencing it firsthand will give you a realistic perspective.”