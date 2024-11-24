Erwin Tulfo, four lawmakers push for 10% medicine discount for rank-and-file gov't employees

House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo, along with four colleagues in Congress, is pushing for a 10-percent discount on medicines for rank-and-file government employees to help them cope with medical expenses.

Tulfo, along with ACT-CIS party-list Reps. Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo, filed the bill titled "An Act Granting Rank-and-File Government Employees a 10% Discount on the Sale of Medicines."

“Alam natin ang sitwasyon ng mga maliit na manggagawa ng pamahalaan na hirap din na matustusan ang kanilang mga gamot kapag sila ay nagkakasakit dahil sa mahal ng mga bilihin. (We know the situation of the low-ranking government workers who also struggle to afford their medicines when they get sick due to the high cost of goods),” Tulfo said, adding the law will ease their lives and reduce the high expenses they incur when they get sick.

The lawmakers said the proposal would apply only to government employees who earn P30,000 or less.

Under the proposed law, employees would need to present a valid ID and proof of salary to qualify for the 10-percent discount on both branded and generic drugs.

The bill also stipulates that violators may face penalties ranging from P50,000 to P100,000 or imprisonment of six months to one year, depending on the offense.

“Government employees, who often shoulder the responsibility of supporting families, are particularly vulnerable to the financial burden of high medication costs,” the bill reads.

“This will enable them to access essential medications, improve their health outcomes, and enhance their overall quality of life,” it added. “The VAT exemption will further lower the cost of medicines, making them more affordable for a broader segment of the population. This measure aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting public health and reducing poverty.”