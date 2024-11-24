Easy like Sunday morning

The successful opening of LRT-1 Cavite Extension last week marks yet another milestone in transport service.
The extension brought in five new stations in Redemptorist-Aseana, MIA Road, PITX, Ninoy Aquino Avenue and Dr. Santos that stretched LRT-1 by 27 kilometers to become a vital option for commuters in Parañaque and adjacent areas.
“This will bring convenience and efficiency for all commuters, so all of us need to look forward to this, specifically Metro Manila,”Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC) president and chief executive officer Enrico R. Benipayo said.
“We are excited to announce that we have finally opened the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 to the public. This marks another significant step in the improvement of Metro Manila’s transportation system and a better travel experience for our commuters.”
He said that LRMC is still fully committed to improving services and delivering world-class public transportation to the commuters.
A commute revolution
Among those who felt the immediate benefits of the extended line is veteran sportswriter Reuben Terrado, who regularly commutes from his house in Las Piñas to various coverages at venues like the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Mall of Asia Arena.
For Terrado, the LRT-1 Extension has redefined his daily commute.
Terrado’s commute, moreover, spanned up to two hours before the Dr. Santos station opened, depending on his destination and mode of travel.
“It really depends. If I need to go to Rizal Memorial, sometimes there are buses from Las Piñas to Lawton,” Terrado shared, noting that while he owns a car, he prefers commuting due to its affordability and the chance to unwind.
This new station changes his habits for the best.
On his recent trip to Vito Cruz, Terrado was surprised at how fast the ride went-by with no hassle.
“It was really convenient. When I rode the bus or sometimes the FX, it was one hour and 30 minutes with a transfer between rides. But when you’re already inside the LRT, you can go straight to Vito Cruz and that’s it. So, in terms of convenience, it was okay,” he said.
Terrado also mentioned that the LRT-1 extension is affordable, priced at only 25 pesos from Dr. Santos to Vito Cruz.
“The train was nice, new and cold. It was fast,” Terrado said.
A game-changer for mobility
Terrado’s experience at the LRT-1 extension has proven how the new system can help streamline one’s travel.
At one point, he parked his car at PITX, took the LRT, then smoothly connected to the MRT on a trip to Mandaluyong.
“It’s convenient because you can park at PITX and leave your car there. Instead of fighting in EDSA, I could ride the LRT up until EDSA station and transfer to MRT,” Terrado said.
The LRT-1 — its convenience, comfort, and the air-conditioned spacious trains, he said — made a world of difference in his work life.
“When you ride the LRT, you will feel relaxed because it is cold, wide, and not stressful. So, when you arrive at work, you won’t be haggard and, at least, you’ll be able to think properly,” Terrado said.
Looking ahead
With Phase 1 operational, the extension of the LRT-1 shall further stretch its reach. Construction of additional phases going to Cavite shall be completed within 2026. Upon completion, commuters from Cavite shall see the convenience of easier travel to Metro Manila devoid of snarls in traffic.
This extension of LRT-1 marks not only a new chapter for this country’s oldest light rail system but also a brighter future for commuters looking for efficient and reliable alternatives.
Soon, the grueling travel around the metro will be a breeze. And it’s going to be easy like Sunday morning on a daily basis.