Easy like Sunday morning

The successful opening of LRT-1 Cavite Extension last week marks yet another milestone in transport service.

The extension brought in five new stations in Redemptorist-Aseana, MIA Road, PITX, Ninoy Aquino Avenue and Dr. Santos that stretched LRT-1 by 27 kilometers to become a vital option for commuters in Parañaque and adjacent areas.

“This will bring convenience and efficiency for all commuters, so all of us need to look forward to this, specifically Metro Manila,”Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC) president and chief executive officer Enrico R. Benipayo said.

“We are excited to announce that we have finally opened the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 to the public. This marks another significant step in the improvement of Metro Manila’s transportation system and a better travel experience for our commuters.”

He said that LRMC is still fully committed to improving services and delivering world-class public transportation to the commuters.